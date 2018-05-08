Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Mikayel Harutyunyan relieved from post of acting chief military inspector


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Karen Karapetyan, before stepping down from the post of acting Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8, adopted a decision on relieving Mikayel Harutyunyan from the post of acting chief military inspector according to his application, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




