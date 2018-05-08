Mikayel Harutyunyan relieved from post of acting chief military inspector

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Karen Karapetyan, before stepping down from the post of acting Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8, adopted a decision on relieving Mikayel Harutyunyan from the post of acting chief military inspector according to his application, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan