Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-18

YEREVAN, 8 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 486.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.85 drams to 578.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 657.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 20.62 drams to 20488.34 drams. Silver price up by 0.26 drams to 256.85 drams. Platinum price up by 14.20 drams to 14098.06 drams.