Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. An awarding ceremony took place at the Artsakh Presidential Palace on May 8, on the occasion of the Victory Day, the 26th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

For the significant contribution to the Defense of the Motherland, for courage and bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic border and in the battles for the defense of the Motherland, services rendered to the Artsakh Republic, professional efficiency and devoted activity a group of the Defense Army servicemen and volunteers were handed in high state awards, an officer of the Artsakh Republic Police was conferred the title of major-general.

In his speech President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan underlined that the May 9 Triple Holiday united different generations of our people, our fathers and grandfathers who had won the Great Patriotic War, the brave sons of the Armenian people who had been brought up by their heroic example and who had carved new victories in the Artsakh Liberation Struggle.

“The way to our victories was not an easy one and, unfortunately, we had irretrievable losses. Thousands of devotees have been immortalized during the defense of the Motherland. It is the duty of generations to always keep a bright memory of them. The best way of that is consistent strengthening of our independent statehood, its defense system, building and developing the native country, raising the well-being of the people”, the Artsakh Republic President said.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Speaker of the Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, minister of state Arayik Harutyunyan, defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials attended the event.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan