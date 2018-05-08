Pashinyan arrives at official PM residence

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived to his official residence in Yerevan at 26 Baghramyan Street – the building which formerly housed the Presidential Office and was transformed into the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan arrived at the residence with his wife – Anna Hakobyan.

Reporters asked Pashinyan after the election whether or not he will use the official residence, to which Pashinyan responded that all questions will be discussed.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan