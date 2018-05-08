President of Artsakh congratulates Pashinyan on being elected Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, the Artsakh presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people, leadership of the Artsakh Republic and personally myself I extend my congratulations to you on being elected for the high and responsible position of the Republic of Armenia’s Prime Minister.

I hope that the government formed by you will continue to do everything possible to develop the independent Armenian statehood, strengthen the republic's defense capacity, raise people's living standards, expand and deepen cooperation between the two Armenian republics and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

I once again congratulate you and wish peace, robust health and great successes for the benefit of our Motherland and the Armenian people”.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

