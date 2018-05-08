Russia and Armenia will together build their future, says Leonid Slutsky

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee, expects that the allied relations between Armenia and Russia will be maintained and develop after election of Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia’s Prime Minister, TASS reports.

“Electing Pashinyan as Armenia’s PM is, of course, that country’s domestic affair. On our part, we expect the maintenance and strengthening of our bilateral relations, continuation of strategic partnership direction, development of mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the CSTO”, Leonid Slutsky told reporters on May 8.

He said the stance of the new leader of the Armenian government gives hope for that, who assured that the allied relations with Moscow remain a priority for Yerevan.

“Russia and Armenia have historically been together, and we will together build our future”, the Russian official said.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

