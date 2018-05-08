Russia’s Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on taking office as Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office as Armenia’s Prime Minister, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

“I hope that your performance as the head of government will contribute to efforts to further strengthen friendly, allied relations between our countries, partnership within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Putin said in his congratulatory letter.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan