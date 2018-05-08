Newly-elected PM Pashinyan receives congratulatory letters

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues receiving congratulatory letters, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) congratulated Pashinyan on his election, wishing all the best in all his initiatives.

Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan, co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, also congratulated Pashinyan.

“We congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia which expresses the will of the Armenian people on the path of reaching decisive and urgent changes. Together with all Armenians in Armenia and abroad, we are ready, as always, not only to support, but to constantly contribute to Armenia’s fair and peaceful development. This new turning point is also a chance to direct the excitement and knowledge of Armenians worldwide towards the development of Armenia and Artsakh”, the letter says.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan