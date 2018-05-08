Karen Karapetyan files for resignation as first deputy PM
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has filed an application on May 8 to President Armen Sarkissian on ceasing his duties as first deputy Prime Minister, and due to which also requested to consider his duties as acting PM to be stopped, the government said.
