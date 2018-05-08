Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Karen Karapetyan files for resignation as first deputy PM


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has filed an application on May 8 to President Armen Sarkissian on ceasing his duties as first deputy Prime Minister, and due to which also requested to consider his duties as acting PM to be stopped, the government said.

 ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration