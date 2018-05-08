His Holiness Catholicos Aram I congratulates Armenia’s new PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

His Holiness expressed hope that the new PM will value the primary interests and aspirations of Artsakh and the Armenian people above the political considerations, by making it the driving force of his life and activity.

“We were closely following the national movement held by your leadership and your promise to establish justice inside the Fatherland. We appreciated you when you kept away the sons of our people from violence and bloodshed”, the letter says. “Serving to the Fatherland is not just a political activity, but a significant mission directed for nation and state-building. This is the dedicated mission you are going to solve. We warmly welcome your election. We will support you and the government led by you and will always participate in the mission of Fatherland building”, His Holiness Aram I said in his congratulatory letter.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

