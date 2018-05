11 MPs from ruling RPA faction voted in favor of Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. 11 MPs from the ruling Republican Party (RPA) faction of the Armenian Parliament have voted in favor of Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister, reports Armenpress.

The following MPs voted in favor of Pashinyan’s candidacy: Manvel Grigoryan, Knyaz Hasanov, Arsen Mikhaylov, Mihran Poghosyan, Artak Sargsyan, Samvel Alexanyan, Murad Muradyan, Shirak Torosyan, Sedrak Saroyan, Felix Tsolakyan and Arayik Grigoryan.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan