Significant changes in government’s composition expected – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he is planning to be briefed by the military and national security on the country’s security environment.

“We have proposals on all sectors, however this will be more specific after hearing all reports, and having the information more completely”, Pashinyan told reporters after being elected when asked about his primary steps.

Reporters also asked about staff policy.

“All these issues are under discussion. Disclosing names today isn’t appropriate. Yes, there are numerous candidates, we have professionals who must be involved in the administration sector. There will be significant changes in the government’s composition. By the way, when we are saying national solidarity and unity, this doesn’t mean that all of us think about everything the same way, our viewpoints are identical, while criticism is considered disruption of unity. Of course not. Taking into account the specificities of the current political situation, we must regulate this atmosphere,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about upcoming plans, Pashinyan said he plans a reforms process of the electoral system and measures will definitely be taken in this direction.

Pashinyan also said the timing of snap elections is under discussion.

Asked which powers of the PM he is planning to reduce, Pashinyan noted that a super Prime ministerial system shouldn’t exist and he will work in this direction.

He said he will depart to Artsakh on May 9. He also mentioned that he will take part in the EEU summit soon. He expressed hope that a bilateral meeting with the Russian president will take place.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

An elected Prime Minister must nominate deputy Prime Ministers and ministers of his Cabinet to the President within five days after taking office. After the formation of the government, the Prime Minister must present his Cabinet’s action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days. Lawmakers have seven days for debating the action plan.

In the event of the parliament’s rejection of the action plan, the elected PM resigns and new elections of PM take place. If a new Prime Minister is elected in the second elections and again the action plan isn’t approved, the parliament is dissolved and snap elections take place.

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the third President of Armenia who took office as PM April 17, resigned amid mass protests on April 23.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the first round of elections on May 1. Pashinyan, the MP who spearheaded massive demonstrations throughout the country for about two weeks, failed to be elected by a 56-45 vote in the first round of voting.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan faction has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the HHK said it will not block the election and will support it.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan