Vahe Stepanyan relieved from post of chief of staff of Armenian government

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Karen Karapetyan, before stepping down from the post of acting Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8, adopted a decision on relieving Vahe Stepanyan from the position of chief of staff of the Armenian government, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

According to Karapetyan’s another decision, Artur Sargsyan has been appointed acting chief of staff of the government.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan