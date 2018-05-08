Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Chief advisor to PM, assistant, resign


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prior to resigning, acting PM Karen Karapetyan approved the resignation requests of his acting chief advisor Alexan Harutyunyan and assistant Vladimir Hakobyan, e-gov.am reported.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




