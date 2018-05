Artak Zakaryan, Artak Davtyan relieved from posts of deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Karen Karapetyan, before stepping down from the post of acting Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8, adopted a decision on relieving Artak Zakaryan from the position of first deputy defense minister according to his application, reports Armenpress.

According to Karapetyan’s another decision, Artak Davtyan has been relieved from the post of deputy defense minister according to his application.

The respective decisions are posted on e-gov.am.

Acting PM of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has stepped down as Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister.

Karapetyan made a remark on Facebook, thanking for the criticism, inspiring words and support, and wished good luck to the new PM.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan