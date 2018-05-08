First deputy defense minister of Armenia resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Artak Zakaryan, first deputy defense minister of Armenia, announced his resignation, reports Armenpress.

He posted a statement on Facebook which says:

“Dear compatriots,

In connection with the change of political situation, I made a decision to resign from the position of first deputy defense minister. First of all, my political team will act as an opposition, and secondly I think that the leadership of the defense ministry must be formed from the team of newly-elected Prime Minister.

Over the past year numerous reforms and innovations launched in the defense field by the initiative of the defense minister. Each of them aims at upgrading the Armed Forces and strengthening the state’s defense system, increasing the attraction towards the military service, effective and purposeful management of resources. By each initiative, as an ultimate goal, we have clearly understood our direct commitment to ensuring the state’s defense capability and security of the Artsakh people.

I hope the new leadership of the defense ministry will continue the already launched large-scale reforms by reaching them to their goals. I will be happy for them to be able to do a lot than we did in this short period of time.

Dear Generals, Officers, Special Civil Servants,

Dear Soldiers,

Firstly, I want to express my deepest respect and gratitude to you, your dedication, the perceived duty before the Fatherland, the high professionalism and the difficult and honorable work carried out jointly.

During this period I have recognized many high-ranking military officials who have high human and professional qualities, the civil servants of the defense ministry’s central apparatus and system, numerous commanders of military units keeping firm the borders of Armenia and Artsakh. As a citizen I am ready to stand with you on any issue, to serve my political experience, knowledge and abilities for one common goal.

I want to express my gratitude to third President of Armenia Mr. Serzh Sargsyan for the trust and comprehensive support to the defense ministry during its working activity. I want to thank acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan for the joint productive and interesting work.

Let God keep our country and people safe and in peace.

I congratulate on the 26th anniversary of the glorious victory of Shushi”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan