Armenia will continue to be pioneer in preventing genocides, says Pashinyan  

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue playing the role of a pioneer in preventing the crimes against humanity and genocides, Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for the Prime Minister, head of the Yelk faction, said in his remarks during the debate of the PM election in the Parliament on May 8, Armenpress reports.

“We are committed to the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, we are convinced that it is possible to prevent similar crimes only through recognizing the crime”, he said.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 100 MPs in attendance. Lawmakers are set to vote for electing a Prime Minister with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister. As this is the second round of vote, if lawmakers fail to elect a PM today also, then the parliament will be dissolved and early elections will take place.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan