Pashinyan presents foreign policy priorities if elected

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, the sole candidate for Prime Minister in today’s election, said in his opening remarks in the Armenian parliament that the core of Armenia’s foreign policy will be the collective interest of Armenia and the Armenian people if elected.

Pashinyan said Armenia will continue being a member of the EEU by making all possible efforts for making the country’s membership more effective.

“Armenia will also continue being a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, by also seeking the task of making the membership more effective in this organization also”.

Speaking about relations with Russia, a strategic ally of Armenia, Pashinyan said that the development of relations with Moscow is among the top priorities.

“The Armenia-Russia relations must be based on friendship, legal equality and willingness to solve existing issues through joint efforts. We view military cooperation with Russia as an important factor of Armenia’s security system,” he said.

He also prioritized deepening of relations with European countries and EU-member states.

“The speedy ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and its complete enforcement is in our interests. We will do everything for abolishing the visa requirement for Armenian citizens for EU entry. We expect to start negotiations over this in the nearest future,” he said.

Speaking about friendly activities with the US, Pashinyan said that specific steps will be made to initiate partnership in various sectors with America.

“We attach special importance to Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Georgia relations”, Pashinyan added. He said that this political process will boost relations with Armenia’s neighbors.

He also highlighted the development of relations with China and India.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 100 MPs in attendance. Lawmakers are set to vote for electing a Prime Minister with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister. As this is the second round of vote, if lawmakers fail to elect a PM today also, then the parliament will be dissolved and early elections will take place.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

An elected Prime Minister must nominate deputy Prime Ministers and ministers of his Cabinet to the President within five days after taking office. After the formation of the government, the Prime Minister must present his Cabinet’s action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days. Lawmakers have seven days for debating the action plan.

In the event of the parliament’s rejection of the action plan, the elected PM resigns and new elections of PM take place. If a new Prime Minister is elected in the second elections and again the action plan isn’t approved, the parliament is dissolved and snap elections take place.

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the third President of Armenia who took office as PM April 17, resigned amid mass protests on April 23.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the first round of elections on May 1. Pashinyan, the MP who spearheaded massive demonstrations throughout the country for about two weeks, failed to be elected by a 56-45 vote.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan faction has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the HHK said it will not block the election and will support it.

