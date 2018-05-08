PM candidate Pashinyan vows to ensure country’s normal life in all spheres if elected

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, promises to ensure the country’s normal life in all spheres if elected as PM, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary debate of the PM election on May 8, Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks that today, if elected, he is going to listen to the report of the representatives of the Armed Forces and the National Security Service on the situation of the country’s domestic and external security.

“I am convinced that the recent political events not only didn’t reduce, but increased our country’s security level, the combat spirit of our Army. But it is understandable that major efforts need to be made to ensure the arms supplies of the Armed Forces and the normal activity of the Army and special services”, the PM candidate said.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the collection of state budget revenues and implementation of expenditures must take place with a normal regime. “I call on all representatives of Armenian small, medium and large businesses, all legal entities to properly and timely implement their all tax duties in order not to undermine the normal organization of state and public life”, Pashinyan said.

He also called on citizens using CCMs (cash control machines) and their services to rule out the cases of not providing CCM coupons. According to Pashinyan, this will allow to significantly increase the state budget revenues and make the public administration more effective.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan