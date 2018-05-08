There will be no privileged people, artificial monopolies, election frauds in Armenia, says PM candidate Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, assures that if elected as PM the priority task of the new government will be forming a national solidarity atmosphere in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, reports Armenpress.

During the debate of the election of the PM in the Parliament on May 8, Nikol Pashinyan in his remarks said the task of the new government will be to establish a national unity based on law and right in Armenia.

“All people are equal before the law. There will be no privileged people in Armenia and that’s it. The election results will no longer be falsified, no bribes will be distributed and that’s it. There will be no artificial economic monopolies, everyone will be able to run a business he/she wants and that’s it. Human rights will be protected, the leadership will not be a means to earn money, corruption will be eradicated in the country and that’s it”, the PM candidate said.

He assured that rule of law will be established in Armenia. “No one should doubt on the turning changes to be made by our government during the transition period. And I want to once again repeat that all these will be done without vendettas. From now on the page of political and economic persecutions is closed in Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 100 MPs in attendance. Lawmakers are set to vote for electing a Prime Minister with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister. As this is the second round of vote, if lawmakers fail to elect a PM today also, then the parliament will be dissolved and early elections will take place.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan