Serj Tankian watches Armenia parliament sitting in-person from media box

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. “Being a musician – I am a drifter, who is traveling the world all the time, but I want to spend at least two months a year in Armenia,” SOAD frontman Serj Tankian told reporters in the Armenian parliament.

Armenian-American singer Serj Tankian, a supporter of Nikol Pashinyan, arrived to Armenia on May 7. Tankian is following the extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament from the box.

Reporters asked the singer if he is planning to repatriate to Armenia.

“I saw the vigor and smiles of the youth during our System of A Down show in 2015, which I also saw this month in the streets of Armenia. It was the same joy, vigor and hope like that time which became an important part of this revolution. I knew that these smiles should’ve led to this circumstance, I didn’t know how long it would take, but I knew that this vigor had to lead somewhere,” he said.

Tankian urged to be patient and word hard in order for corruption and unemployment to drop, and in order for Armenia’s trustworthiness to increase in the world, which in turn will contribute to attraction of new investments and growth of repatriation.

Asked about a possible concert in Armenia, Tankian said he won’t perform during this visit. He said perhaps he will perform during his next trip to the country.

Tankian said he will stay in Armenia for a week.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan