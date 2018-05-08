Armenian president extends congrats to Putin on inauguration

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on being inaugurated to office, the president’s office said.

“Respected Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you on assuming office of President of the Russian Federation.

Your many years of state activities, rich political experience and consistency for reaching outlined goals for the benefit of Russia’s prosperity and the welfare of the country have awarded you with high reputation and deep respect of compatriots.

Today, I would like to especially emphasize your huge personal contribution in strengthening the allied relations between our countries in the entire spectrum of intergovernmental partnership, including cooperation in political, economic, military, military-technology, scientific, humanitarian and other sectors.

Your principled stance and consistent efforts for the peaceful and fair settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are highly valued in Armenia.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you good health and new successes in your state activities, and to all citizens of Russia - welfare and prosperity”, the Armenian president said in the congratulatory cable.

On May 7, Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as head of state. His first two terms lasted four years each. The head of state’s tenure was extended to six years after the Russian Constitution had been amended. Putin’s first six-year term began in 2012, while this second term of office will end on May 7, 2024.



