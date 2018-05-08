Armenia-EEU exports grow more than 47%

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Exports from Armenia to Eurasian Economic Union countries in the first quarter of 2018 amounted 154,2 million dollars. Exports to EU countries amounted to 172,2 million dollars, and exports to other countries amounted 264,4 million dollars, the ministry of economic development and investments said in a report.

In January-March of 2018 products worth 149,3 million dollars were exported from Armenia to Russia, 97,6 million dollar to Switzerland, 63 million dollar to Bulgaria, 37,3 million to Germany, 28,5 million to Netherlands, 24,8 million to Iran.

Exports growth to EEU comprised 47,6%, 29,2% to EU and 30,7% to other countries.

Exports growth has been recorded in all abovementioned directions.

The volume of exported products to Russia grew 45,7%, 72,8% to Switzerland, 12,1% to Bulgaria, 9,1% to Germany, 59,1% to Netherlands, 85,4% to Iran.

Exports in the first quarter of 2018 exceeded the indicator of the previous year’s period 34,4% - comprising 597,3 million USD.

