BREAKING: Armenian military detains six foreigners in illegal entry attempt at Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian border soldiers detained six foreigners overnight May 7 – May 8 in a thwarted attempt to illegally cross the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. From which side the foreigners attempted to cross into which country is yet unclear.

“Details will follow”, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

