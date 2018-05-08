BREAKING: Armenian military detains six foreigners in illegal entry attempt at Azerbaijan border
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian border soldiers detained six foreigners overnight May 7 – May 8 in a thwarted attempt to illegally cross the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. From which side the foreigners attempted to cross into which country is yet unclear.
“Details will follow”, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
