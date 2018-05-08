Pro-Pashinyan crowd gathers in Yerevan central square to watch live broadcast of parliamentary voting

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters have gathered in Yerevan’s Republic Square awaiting the beginning of the parliament’s voting where the opposition leader is set to be elected Prime Minister.

The crowd will watch the parliamentary debates live on big outdoor screens.

Pashinyan himself earlier told his supporters to gather in the central square on May 8.

Nikol Pashinyan is expected to join his supporters regardless of the outcome of the vote.

Armenian Members of Parliament are set to elect a Prime Minister today during the second round of voting. The sole candidate for Prime Minister is opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, head of the parliament’s Yelk faction.

The extraordinary session of the parliament where lawmakers are expected to vote will kick off 12:00.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the first round of elections on May 1. Pashinyan, the MP who spearheaded massive demonstrations throughout the country for about two weeks, failed to be elected by a 56-45 vote.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan faction has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the HHK said it will not block the election and will support it.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan