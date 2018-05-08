Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

State Revenue Committee facilitates customs clearance procedure for importers


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee has introduced a new system for customs clearance of vehicles imported by natural persons. (In jurisprudence, a natural person is a person that is an individual human being, as opposed to a legal person, which may be a private or public organization). The new initiative enables customs clearance of cars in just about 20 minutes, SRC said. 

Another innovation has introduced customs information, including customs values of cars, in the website of customs agencies, which features an automated customs value calculator. Importers can clarify necessary information in advance. The SRC is continuously updating the database in the website, including number of importers of individual products, customs values et.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




