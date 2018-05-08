Diaspora should continue contributing to Armenia’s strengthening – CCAF Co-Chair

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The recent developments in Armenia have been presented under a positive light both in the international media and in political, expert field.

Murad Papazian – Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), ARF Bureau member, told ARMENPRESS that this will greatly affect Armenia’s rating.

-Mr. Papazian, during these days the Diaspora was also following the Armenian events. As a representative of the Armenian community of France, can you please introduce your assessment on Armenia events?

-First of all, it’s necessary to assess the success of the Armenian people. The revolution took place in a peaceful atmosphere, and it’s necessary to assess the behavior of both protesters and police. There was a common understanding among all sides that the ongoing development must take place in a peaceful atmosphere. We were closely following the developments. I want to state that we have repeatedly noted that changes are needed, and we were convinced that they can be made inside the system. Perhaps this was the reason that the ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) formed a coalition. But during these days we saw that change was made also from outside. At this stage we need to record the success of the movement, but we also need to understand that the process is not completed. The continuation must state that these people have a right for change. Now the most difficult stage begins.

-The Diaspora has always stood with Armenia, has always assisted at different formats. How do you imagine the Diaspora’s support in the conditions of new political realities, in case of new leadership?

-We all need to have one principle, that is the following: Armenia is a state, and we need to stand with that state. Governments can change, but the state should remain. And the Diaspora should have constructive, practical relations with the state. Therefore, in the circumstances of new political realities, the Diaspora must continue contributing to Armenia’s strengthening, intensifying the mediation with Armenia and other countries. I would bring the example of France: the local Armenian community played a major role so that France will have sympathy towards Armenia and its people. Armenia’s success is that it has an organized and powerful Diaspora. It lives with Armenia, Armenia’s security and success, this is our goal. The Diaspora’s task is to strengthen Armenia from outside. You know that Armenia has some threats from outside, therefore the Diaspora should strengthen Armenia’s positions with its ties. And Armenia must understand that the Diaspora also needs support.

-In these days many state that in case of a new leadership, in case if new government succeeds in improving the economic field, there will be an investments flow from the Diaspora. What can you say about this?

-Of course, if there is a legal security, investments are encouraged, it will be clear to the Diaspora where Armenia moves on, with what ideology, investments will be definitely made. The new leadership must quickly present the direction where they move on, with whom and in what atmosphere. There is a hope that major changes can take place in Armenia, but there is a concern, we don’t know in what direction Nikol Pashinyan wants to move on and with what program. Everyone wants to know what is the program of a new leadership in social, economic, foreign policy directions. Now it’s normal that the responses to these questions still do not exist, but I think that the program should be presented as soon as possible.

It would be better that a government agreed with parliamentary forces is formed, all will be engaged in development of the government’s program. In other words, the country will be governed jointly, and the Diaspora will be jointly united across Armenia.

-It was stated that both the international media and expert, political field closely touched upon the Armenian events. Did you follow them? How would you comment on them?

-Armenia was presented in a very positive way. The international community saw that the revolution in Armenia occurred in a peaceful environment. It is quite different from the Arab springs and events in other countries. This is very important, the fact is that an educated revolution took place. There was enthusiasm, there were talks that it is an exemplary revolution. In any case I think that it is necessary to provide information on which direction Armenia is going to move. The governments of different countries are waiting.

-Mr. Papazian, what are the upcoming programs of the Armenian community of France?

-As you know, this is the first year since Emmanuel Macron became a president, we have launched developing new relations. Today I can state that there are high-level relations between the Armenian community and the leadership. As you know, the president promised to include the Armenian Genocide day in the Republic’s official calendar. In addition, the bill criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide will also be debated. We also put the emphasis on the Karabakh issue and the policy run by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

We are quite optimistic, we made our demands heard, they were quickly accepted and highlighted by the leadership. We have two key events in the near future – the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, the Francophonie Summit in Yerevan on the sidelines of which French high-ranking officials will visit Armenia.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan