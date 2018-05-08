Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

State Revenue Committee denies report on Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan’s resignation


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee (SRC) denied the report published by the Armenian Hraparak daily according to which SRC Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan has submitted resignation application, the SRC told Armenpress.

“Today the Hraparak daily, touching upon to the possible cadre changes, reported that SRC Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan has also submitted resignation, but this information has nothing to do with the reality”, the SRC said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




