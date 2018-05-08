Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

New York state Attorney General resigns over report of abusing women


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine, Reuters reports.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018”, Eric Schneiderman said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

In the article published late on May 7, the New Yorker reported that four women who said they had had romantic relationships or encounters with Schneiderman said they had been subjected to nonconsensual physical violence.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




