Trains collide in Bavaria, Germany: At least two dead
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A goods train and a passenger train collided near the Aichach station on the line between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Bavaria, Germany, the Police said, TASS reports.
Two people were killed, 14 others were injured in the incident.
3 of the injured are in serious condition.
The incident took place in the evening of May 7, at 21:00 local time (23:00 Yerevan time).
The cause of the incident is still unknown.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
