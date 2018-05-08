Trump expected to withdraw US from Iran nuclear deal – NYT

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will most probably abandon the Iran nuclear deal and impose sanctions against Tehran, New York Times reported.

“President Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday that he is withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, European diplomats said after concluding that they had failed to convince him that reneging on America’s commitment to the pact could cast the West into new confrontation with Tehran”, NYT said.

If the diplomats are correct, the announcement will be the most consequential national security decision of Mr. Trump’s 15 months in office.

One senior European diplomat who has been deeply involved in trying to persuade Mr. Trump to stay in the deal told reporters on Monday the chance that the president would keep the agreement intact was “very small.”

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan