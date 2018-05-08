Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, both pilots killed

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed in Syria, killing both pilots, the Russian defense ministry said, TASS reports.

“A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed while on a routine flight over eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic. Both pilots were killed”, the ministry said, adding that the search and rescue team has taken the bodies to the home airfield.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction”, the ministry stated.

Earlier on May 3 the Sukhoi-30SM Russian jet has crashed in the Mediterranean, both pilots were killed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan