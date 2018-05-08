Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, both pilots killed


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed in Syria, killing both pilots, the Russian defense ministry said, TASS reports.

“A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed while on a routine flight over eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic. Both pilots were killed”, the ministry said, adding that the search and rescue team has taken the bodies to the home airfield.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction”, the ministry stated.

Earlier on May 3 the Sukhoi-30SM Russian jet has crashed in the Mediterranean, both pilots were killed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4062 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2799 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2513 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2118 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18

15:37, 05.04.2018
Viewed 1626 times
Armenia to introduce commercial helicopter services





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration