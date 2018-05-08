LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-18

LONDON, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.49% to $2307.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $6819.00, lead price down by 0.22% to $2274.00, nickel price down by 1.14% to $13890.00, tin price up by 0.38% to $21230.00, zinc price down by 2.17% to $2977.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.