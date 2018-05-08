Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-18


LONDON, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.49% to $2307.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $6819.00, lead price down by 0.22% to $2274.00, nickel price down by 1.14% to $13890.00, tin price up by 0.38% to $21230.00, zinc price down by 2.17% to $2977.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4062 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2799 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2513 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2118 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18

15:37, 05.04.2018
Viewed 1626 times
Armenia to introduce commercial helicopter services





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration