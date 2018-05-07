Serj Tankian promises Nikol Pashinyan to think about living in Armenia permanently

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Soloist of System of a Down group, world famous Serj Tankian participated in the public meeting at the Republican Square of Armenia on May 7.

“I am very excited by your reception. You create a motherland that deserves the pride of the Armenian nation. The entire world is watching us as a positive example”, Serj Tankian underlined. According to him, for years the Armenian people were known for the Genocide and earthquake, while this movement raises the reputation of the Armenian people. “The power of love overcomes all other powers. Bowing in front of you, I have come to support you to create the Motherland of our dreams. Now we start the period of patience. We must continue with reforms and investments”, ARMENPRESS reports the singer as saying.

In his speech Nikol Pashinyan announced that the deadline for nominating candidates for Prime Minister is over. “Only your candidate has been nominated. I have received official assurances that the ARF, “Yelk” bloc and “Tsarukyan” bloc factions and a number of MPs representing the RPA will vote in favor. This means we have 95% chance that tomorrow your candidate will be elected Prime Minister. The happiness, joy and power of the Armenian people must never be trim down”, Pashinyan said.

He also informed that on the way to the Republican Square from the airport he was persuading Serj Tankian to establish permanent residence in Armenia, and Tankian promised to think about that.

