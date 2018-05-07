Russian military base in Armenia necessary for bilateral relations – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is interested in the preservation of the Russian military base in the country, ARMENPRESS reports President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station.

According to him, the presence of the Russian base in Armenia is necessary for Armenia and the Armenian-Russian relations. The President underlined that the base is necessary for the preservation of the border between Armenia and Turkey. “The Armenian army is very identical to the Russian army. Russia supplies Armenia with technical equipment. Armenia and Russia are members of the same security organization”, Armen Sarkissian said.

According to the President, the future Prime Minister of Armenia must seriously engage in works to ensure the security of borders.

Speaking about Nikol Pashinyan, Sarkissian emphasized that his meetings with the latter were very constructive. “He is young and talented. He feels and manages the emotions, thoughts and desires of young and non-young people in a genius way. But this is one feature, but time will show what kind of Prime Minister he will be”, Sarkissian said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan