My sympathy is always on the side of the people – President Sarkissian gives interview to Echo of Moscow 

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. If there were any clashes between the youth and the policemen, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian would stand between them to prevent the clashes, ARMENPRESS reports the President said in an interview with Echo of Moscow.

“My sympathy is always on the side of the people. If the people are in the square, I must be there. If the people are on the front line, I must be there. I have no other leverage and most probably will not have in the future. It’s our Constitution and I am not its author. But when I was giving my consent, I knew where I was going”, Armen Sarkissian said.

He underlined that during years some tensions have accumulated with different demonstrations. “A country can be changed through evolutionary methods, or it can be done the way it happened. Just for this reason it did not surprise me in some sense. I was surprised at the speed of the process”, the Armenian President said.

Armen Sarkissian also noted that Armenia is a small country but the Armenian nation is a global nation – an advantage for Armenia. “Therefore, Armenia can become a very successful country, a dynamic and forward looking country, a 21st century country by using the potential we have”, Armen Sarkissian said.

