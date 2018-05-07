Nikol Pashinyan meets Serj Tankian at Zvartnots airport

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock singer, member of System of a Down rock group Serj Tankian has arrived in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS reports candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, members of “Civil Contract” party and many fans met him at Zvartnots international airport.

“Nikol Pashinyan is a promising candidate. Our entire nation has a hope but we must keep an eye on him. I am glad and excited to be here”, Tankian told the reporters.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that this is his first meeting with Serj Tankian, before that they have had some telephone conversations during the rallies. “Though this is our first meeting, it seems we are old friends”, Pashinyan said.

Serj Tankian and Nikol Pashinyan are travelling to the Republican Square where they will deliver speeches. Serj Tankian informed that he is not going to perform a song because he has some troubles with voice due to coughing.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan