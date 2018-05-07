RPA reaffirms readiness to give necessary votes to candidate nominated by 1/3 of total MPs  

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia will remain adhered to its principled opinion, but at the same time will support the candidate of Prime Minister nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs, ARMENPRESS reports Vice president of the National Assembly of Armenia, spokesperson of the Republican Party Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. He underlined that the Republican Party will give the necessary votes for the election of the Prime Minister.

“We, as a political party, will remain adhered to our principled opinion, but at the same time will support the candidate of Prime Minister nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs – in this case Nikol Pashinyan. If I am not mistaken 45 signatures have been collected for Pashinyan’s nomination and the Republican Party of Armenia will give the necessary votes not to fail the election. The decision was made in the faction and we have exhorted the MPs to vote in favor. There is no split in the party. This is the decision of the party”, Sharmazanov said.

To the question who will vote in favor of Pashinyan, Sharmazanov answered, “You will get to know tomorrow”.

The session of the Executive Body of the RPA was chaired by party president Serzh Sargsyan.

Members of the Executive Body discussed issues relating to the May 8 election of Prime Minister.

On April 23 Serzh Sargsyan, who was elected Prime Minister by the Parliament on April 17, resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

The first round of the election of the Prime Minister was held on May 1. The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister was Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan, but he didn’t receive enough votes to be elected as PM.

The second round of the vote for electing a Prime Minister will take place on May 8 in the Armenian parliament.

Nikol Pashinyan has already been officially nominated as a candidate for the second round. Pashinyan is endorsed by the Tsarukyan and ARF factions, in addition to his own faction – Yelk.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the RPA said it will not block the election.

According to the Constitution, if a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

