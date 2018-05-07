Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-18
YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 May, USD exchange rate us up by 1.44 drams to 486.19 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.17 drams to 579.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 7.73 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.74 drams to 657.82 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 27.43 drams to 20467.72 drams. Silver price is down by 0.02 drams to 256.59 drams. Platinum price is up by 26.12 drams to 14083.86 drams.
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:31 President Sarkissian meets with former employees of Nairit protesting near presidential residence
- 18:24 RPA reaffirms readiness to give necessary votes to candidate nominated by 1/3 of total MPs
- 18:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-18
- 18:19 Asian Stocks - 07-05-18
- 18:00 Export-GDP ratio in Armenia in 2017 was highest in the last 18 years
- 17:45 President Sarkissian expects from political forces to be reasonable and forward-thinking during election of Prime Minister
- 17:38 Acting PM Karapetyan sends congratulatory letter to Russia’s Medvedev on 73rd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
- 17:12 5 ethnic Armenians elected MPs of Lebanese parliament - preliminary results
- 16:56 Remanded public figure Andrias Ghukasyan released on signature bond
- 16:50 SRC reports 35 billion dram growth in volume of taxable products
- 16:49 Armenia’s Central Bank considers transactions with cryptocurrencies risky for a number of reasons
- 16:25 More than 300 solar power stations connected to Armenia’s electricity network, major projects underway
- 16:24 Merkel to visit Sochi May 18 to hold talks with Putin
- 15:31 RPA Executive Body’s session kicks off in party’s headquarters
- 15:12 Palme d'Or laureate Ermanno Olmi dead at 86
- 14:44 Parliament staff to continue being highly disciplined, organized structure
- 14:28 3 ethnic Armenians elected MPs of Lebanese parliament: preliminary results
- 14:23 Number of employees, average monthly wage grows in Armenia
- 14:02 Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is relatively stable, says defense minister Mnatsakanyan
- 14:02 Vladimir Putin inaugurated for 4th term as Russian president
- 13:54 Nikol Pashinyan vows oligarch-free government if elected
- 13:50 NSS dismisses reports on chief’s ‘farewell event’
- 13:34 Speaker of Parliament responds to statement of 1st President Levon Ter-Petrosyan
- 13:29 Firefighting-rescue teams to be on duty in Yerevan central square as Serj Tankian’s appearance expected to draw huge crowd
- 13:10 Inauguration ceremony of Russian President kicks off in Kremlin – LIVE
- 13:10 No discord in opposition Yelk faction, assures MP
- 12:40 Ruling party committed to supporting May 8 election, HHK faction says
- 12:29 Yelk faction to launch substantive discussions on staff of future government after PM election
- 12:16 Opposition leader’s election as Prime Minister to be new era of change, says MP Marukyan
- 12:14 Ministry reports significant achievements in ICT sector
- 12:07 ARF names replacement for ousted lawmaker
- 12:05 Payment card transactions grow nearly 39% in Armenia – cenbank
- 12:01 12 new airlines enter Armenian market: GDCA sums up activities over past two years
- 11:57 Pashinyan’s election as PM is best solution for current situation, says ARF official
- 11:54 ADB loan, equity to Ameriabank to help promote financial inclusion in Armenia
20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4005 times URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates
19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2744 times URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM
09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2455 times Mkhitaryan suffers injury again
17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2315 times Asian Stocks - 01-05-18
17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1902 times Asian Stocks - 02-05-18