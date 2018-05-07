Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-18

YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 May, USD exchange rate us up by 1.44 drams to 486.19 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.17 drams to 579.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 7.73 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.74 drams to 657.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 27.43 drams to 20467.72 drams. Silver price is down by 0.02 drams to 256.59 drams. Platinum price is up by 26.12 drams to 14083.86 drams.