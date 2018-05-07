Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Asian Stocks - 07-05-18


TOKYO, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.03% to 22467.16 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.09% to 1773.18 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.48% to 3136.65 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.23% to 29994.26 points.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4005 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2744 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2455 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2315 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1902 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration