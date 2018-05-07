Asian Stocks - 07-05-18

TOKYO, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.03% to 22467.16 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.09% to 1773.18 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.48% to 3136.65 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.23% to 29994.26 points.