Asian Stocks - 07-05-18
TOKYO, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.03% to 22467.16 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.09% to 1773.18 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.48% to 3136.65 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.23% to 29994.26 points.
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:31 President Sarkissian meets with former employees of Nairit protesting near presidential residence
- 18:24 RPA reaffirms readiness to give necessary votes to candidate nominated by 1/3 of total MPs
- 18:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-18
- 18:19 Asian Stocks - 07-05-18
- 18:00 Export-GDP ratio in Armenia in 2017 was highest in the last 18 years
- 17:45 President Sarkissian expects from political forces to be reasonable and forward-thinking during election of Prime Minister
- 17:38 Acting PM Karapetyan sends congratulatory letter to Russia’s Medvedev on 73rd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
- 17:12 5 ethnic Armenians elected MPs of Lebanese parliament - preliminary results
- 16:56 Remanded public figure Andrias Ghukasyan released on signature bond
- 16:50 SRC reports 35 billion dram growth in volume of taxable products
- 16:49 Armenia’s Central Bank considers transactions with cryptocurrencies risky for a number of reasons
- 16:25 More than 300 solar power stations connected to Armenia’s electricity network, major projects underway
- 16:24 Merkel to visit Sochi May 18 to hold talks with Putin
- 15:31 RPA Executive Body’s session kicks off in party’s headquarters
- 15:12 Palme d'Or laureate Ermanno Olmi dead at 86
- 14:44 Parliament staff to continue being highly disciplined, organized structure
- 14:28 3 ethnic Armenians elected MPs of Lebanese parliament: preliminary results
- 14:23 Number of employees, average monthly wage grows in Armenia
- 14:02 Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is relatively stable, says defense minister Mnatsakanyan
- 14:02 Vladimir Putin inaugurated for 4th term as Russian president
- 13:54 Nikol Pashinyan vows oligarch-free government if elected
- 13:50 NSS dismisses reports on chief’s ‘farewell event’
- 13:34 Speaker of Parliament responds to statement of 1st President Levon Ter-Petrosyan
- 13:29 Firefighting-rescue teams to be on duty in Yerevan central square as Serj Tankian’s appearance expected to draw huge crowd
- 13:10 Inauguration ceremony of Russian President kicks off in Kremlin – LIVE
- 13:10 No discord in opposition Yelk faction, assures MP
- 12:40 Ruling party committed to supporting May 8 election, HHK faction says
- 12:29 Yelk faction to launch substantive discussions on staff of future government after PM election
- 12:16 Opposition leader’s election as Prime Minister to be new era of change, says MP Marukyan
- 12:14 Ministry reports significant achievements in ICT sector
- 12:07 ARF names replacement for ousted lawmaker
- 12:05 Payment card transactions grow nearly 39% in Armenia – cenbank
- 12:01 12 new airlines enter Armenian market: GDCA sums up activities over past two years
- 11:57 Pashinyan’s election as PM is best solution for current situation, says ARF official
- 11:54 ADB loan, equity to Ameriabank to help promote financial inclusion in Armenia
20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4005 times URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates
19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2744 times URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM
09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2455 times Mkhitaryan suffers injury again
17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2315 times Asian Stocks - 01-05-18
17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1902 times Asian Stocks - 02-05-18