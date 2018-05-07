Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Export-GDP ratio in Armenia in 2017 was highest in the last 18 years


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS.  Exports from Armenia grew by 25.2% in 2017 – the highest figure in the last 6 years. ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia has summed up the results of 2017. Export growth amounted to 20.6% in 2016, while in 2015 the index was negative. Relatively high growth was recorded in 2013 - 7.1%.

Export of goods and services grew by 19.7% in 2017. Export-GDP ratio in Armenia in 2017 was the highest in the last 18 years – 38.1%. As a result, unprecedented growth was recorded – 5 percentage points. Export-GDP ratio was the lowest in 2008 – 15%.

In 2017 exports from Armenia amounted to 2 billion and 242.9 million USD, first time crossing the threshold of 2 billion USD. The growth amounted to 451.1 million USD against 2016.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4005 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2744 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2455 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2315 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1902 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration