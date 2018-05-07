Export-GDP ratio in Armenia in 2017 was highest in the last 18 years

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Exports from Armenia grew by 25.2% in 2017 – the highest figure in the last 6 years. ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia has summed up the results of 2017. Export growth amounted to 20.6% in 2016, while in 2015 the index was negative. Relatively high growth was recorded in 2013 - 7.1%.

Export of goods and services grew by 19.7% in 2017. Export-GDP ratio in Armenia in 2017 was the highest in the last 18 years – 38.1%. As a result, unprecedented growth was recorded – 5 percentage points. Export-GDP ratio was the lowest in 2008 – 15%.

In 2017 exports from Armenia amounted to 2 billion and 242.9 million USD, first time crossing the threshold of 2 billion USD. The growth amounted to 451.1 million USD against 2016.

