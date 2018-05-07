President Sarkissian expects from political forces to be reasonable and forward-thinking during election of Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement on May 7 in connection with the 2nd round of the election of the Prime Minister of Armenia scheduled on May 8. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the statement runs as follows,

“Dear fellow citizens,

The second round of the election of the Prime Minister of Armenia will take place tomorrow at the National Assembly.

This is a breakthrough and responsible moment for Armenia’s future. All of us and first of all political figures, as well as our entire nation in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora, should assess the situation with this understanding and act in accordance.

If we want to get out of this situation with benefit, and we have to get out with benefit, we must carefully use the great vigor our society generated during these days and preserve the reputation that Armenia gained in front of the international community due to the popular movement.

We expect that the parliamentary political forces will display maximal reasonability and forward-thinkingness when making decisions and will be guided by the principle of public welfare and national interest.

I am convinced that all the issues can be solved by the spirit of national consensus.

This is what our people expect from political figures. I am confident that in case of a solution for the benefit of the society an atmosphere of public trust will be formed in Armenia and our citizens, together with Armenians worldwide, will be set to rebuilding our Motherland.

Therefore, let’s get to work for the sake of New Armenia”.

The second round of the vote for electing a Prime Minister will take place May 8 in the Armenian parliament after lawmakers failed to make the election on May 1. Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the election. Pashinyan, the MP who spearheaded massive demonstrations throughout the country for about two weeks, failed to be elected by a 56-45 vote. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

The opposition leader has already been officially nominated as a candidate for the second round. Pashinyan is endorsed by the Tsarukyan and ARF factions, in addition to his own faction – Yelk.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan faction has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

According to the Constitution, if a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the HHK said it will not block the election and will support it.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan