Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Acting PM Karapetyan sends congratulatory letter to Russia’s Medvedev on 73rd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sent a congratulatory letter to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the government told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Medvedev,

Accept my sincere congratulations on this unique holiday for our peoples - the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

This date is always registered in our history. The heroic deed of our fathers and grandfathers, the generation of the winners, had its decisive contribution to liberating the world from fascism.

The brotherly friendship of our peoples, which has further strengthened during the brutal years of war, is a firm base for the Armenian-Russian inter-state relations which are steadily developing in the direction of allied mutual partnership for the benefit of future generations.

Dear Mr. Medvedev, please convey my deepest words of good health, welfare and gratitude to veterans living in Russia, and my wishes of peace and prosperity to the Russian people”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4005 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2744 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2455 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2315 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1902 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration