Acting PM Karapetyan sends congratulatory letter to Russia’s Medvedev on 73rd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sent a congratulatory letter to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the government told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Medvedev,

Accept my sincere congratulations on this unique holiday for our peoples - the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

This date is always registered in our history. The heroic deed of our fathers and grandfathers, the generation of the winners, had its decisive contribution to liberating the world from fascism.

The brotherly friendship of our peoples, which has further strengthened during the brutal years of war, is a firm base for the Armenian-Russian inter-state relations which are steadily developing in the direction of allied mutual partnership for the benefit of future generations.

Dear Mr. Medvedev, please convey my deepest words of good health, welfare and gratitude to veterans living in Russia, and my wishes of peace and prosperity to the Russian people”.

