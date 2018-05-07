Remanded public figure Andrias Ghukasyan released on signature bond

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Andrias Ghukasyan, the public figure and opposition activist who was remanded in custody pending a court verdict on charges of causing riots, has been released on a signature bond.

A Yerevan judge overruled the remand verdict based on a motion filed by Ghukasyan’s attorney.

Ghukasyan is accused in organizing riots on July 29, 2016 in Yerevan and attempting to join the gunmen who had captured a police station earlier on July 17, 2016.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan