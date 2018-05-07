Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

SRC reports 35 billion dram growth in volume of taxable products


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee says the volume of products subject to taxation at the border have grown 35 billion drams or 13% in January-April 2018 against the same period of 2017.

Particularly, an unprecedented quantity of cars has been imported from non-EEU countries – 17,341 – against 7230. The growth comprised 10,111 units – with customs payments totaling nearly 7 billion drams.

Charges increased also in cases of imports of certain products, namely in oil and oil products the charges grew 73%, 33% in pharmaceuticals etc.

Export volumes grew 29% or 82 billion drams in the reporting period.

Exports to non-EEU countries grew 53 billion drams. Exports to EEU countries grew 29 billion drams.

Copper ore exports grew 28%, tobacco exports grew 26%, electricity exports grew 81%, gold exports grew 15% etc.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 4005 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2744 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2455 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2315 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1902 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration