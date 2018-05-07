SRC reports 35 billion dram growth in volume of taxable products

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee says the volume of products subject to taxation at the border have grown 35 billion drams or 13% in January-April 2018 against the same period of 2017.

Particularly, an unprecedented quantity of cars has been imported from non-EEU countries – 17,341 – against 7230. The growth comprised 10,111 units – with customs payments totaling nearly 7 billion drams.

Charges increased also in cases of imports of certain products, namely in oil and oil products the charges grew 73%, 33% in pharmaceuticals etc.

Export volumes grew 29% or 82 billion drams in the reporting period.

Exports to non-EEU countries grew 53 billion drams. Exports to EEU countries grew 29 billion drams.

Copper ore exports grew 28%, tobacco exports grew 26%, electricity exports grew 81%, gold exports grew 15% etc.

