Merkel to visit Sochi May 18 to hold talks with Putin


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Russian city of Sochi on May 18, an official of the German government told TASS, but didn’t release any details.

“The visit to Sochi will take place on May 18. We will release further information later”, the official said.

Earlier acting Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Merkel will pay a working visit to Sochi where she will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

