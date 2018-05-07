RPA Executive Body’s session kicks off in party’s headquarters

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has kicked off in the party’s headquarters, reports Armenpress.

The session is chaired by party president Serzh Sargsyan.

Members of the Executive Body are discussing issues relating to the May 8 election of Prime Minister.

After the session, the RPA parliamentary faction is expected to hold a session.

On April 23 Serzh Sargsyan, who was elected Prime Minister by the Parliament on April 17, resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

The first round of the election of the Prime Minister was held on May 1. The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister was Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan, but he didn’t receive enough votes to be elected as PM.

The second round of the vote for electing a Prime Minister will take place on May 8 in the Armenian parliament.

Nikol Pashinyan has already been officially nominated as a candidate for the second round. Pashinyan is endorsed by the Tsarukyan and ARF factions, in addition to his own faction – Yelk.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the RPA said it will not block the election.

According to the Constitution, if a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan