Parliament staff to continue being highly disciplined, organized structure


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. State employees have been awarded on May 5 with Letter of Appreciation of the Speaker of National Assembly of Armenia for highly efficient work and duly implementation of duties in the preparation for the presidential inauguration ceremony, which was held April 9 in an extraordinary sitting of the parliament.

Ara Saghatelyan, Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Armenian parliament, noted in his remarks that the expert approach and professionalism in the preparation phase created a precondition in order for the ceremony to be praised both by the political leadership of the country, and international structures and guests.

Saghatelyan particularly emphasized that the parliament has a mission of stabilizing the situation, which is especially important in this phase. He noted that the parliament’s staff is independent from political forces and regardless of political circumstances must continue being one of the most disciplined, most organized and most efficient structures in the country.

Saghatelyan added that by being an apolitical body, the staff of the parliament must continue providing equal conditions for all political forces represented in the parliament regardless of personal approaches.

