Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Number of employees, average monthly wage grows in Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. A 5,6 billion dram or 7% calculated growth in income tax is reported for 2018 January-March against the same period of 2017.

The indicator is mainly associated with the nearly 6,1 billion dram or 12,6% growth in commercial taxpayers.

In 2018, the average monthly wage has increased 7060 drams or 4,3%, while the number of hired employees has growth by 18,029 or 3,7%, the State Revenue Committee said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 3977 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2718 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2432 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2224 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1798 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration