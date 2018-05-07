Number of employees, average monthly wage grows in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. A 5,6 billion dram or 7% calculated growth in income tax is reported for 2018 January-March against the same period of 2017.

The indicator is mainly associated with the nearly 6,1 billion dram or 12,6% growth in commercial taxpayers.

In 2018, the average monthly wage has increased 7060 drams or 4,3%, while the number of hired employees has growth by 18,029 or 3,7%, the State Revenue Committee said.

