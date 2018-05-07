Speaker of Parliament responds to statement of 1st President Levon Ter-Petrosyan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan responded to the statement of First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan according to which the demand presented by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to MPs Grigor Avalyan and Aghvan Vardanyan to refuse from mandate is unconstitutional, reports Armenpress.

The Speaker’s statement says:

“Of course, First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s concern over the resignation of MPs is appreciated. Of course, we all need to be guided by the Constitution by not violating the letter of the law. As the President of the National Assembly, I have always acted with that principle, even in the most complicated situations. As for the MPs who submitted resignation, the RPA faction of the Parliament has already announced that no demand on submitting resignation has been put on any MP of the faction. Lawmaker Grigor Avalyan’s resignation is his personal decision in accordance with his beliefs, and this right is given to the MP by the Constitution. Of course, I have also talked to MP Aghvan Vardanyan. I urged him not to hurry, use the right on not approving the resignation given by the Constitution, but Mr. Vardanyan insisted that it is his personal decision based on principles and beliefs. He also issued a statement on this matter.

According to the Constitution, now we just need to wait and then to react to the facts.

I hope from now on as well we will be guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia”.

In his statement Levon Ter-Petrosyan said in particular: “Article 94 of the Armenian Constitution stipulates: “A lawmaker represents the entire people, isn’t constrained with imperative mandate, is guided by conscience and convictions”. Therefore the demand to lawmakers to refuse from mandate is unconstitutional.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan